FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in his garage Wednesday night.

The Fairview Heights Police Responded to the shooting at around 8:40 p.m. on Lakeland Hills Drive. They found the man dead in his garage.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

The Major Case Squad has taken over the investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-977-1912.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

More local stories:

2 shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday night RIVERVIEW, Mo. - Two people were shot in north St. Louis County late Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Toelle Lane and Glorose Drive in the Riverview. The St. Louis County Police Department said two people were shot but did not give their conditions, ages or genders.

RELATED: Residents 'disappointed and angry' after animal abuse charge dropped in Trooper the dog case

RELATED: Masseur on probation for sexual misconduct wanted again for incident involving customer

RELATED: Woman charged after 11-year-old daughter gives birth to baby in a bathtub

RELATED: 'It doesn't add up' | Loved ones search for answers after car chase ends tragically in Ferguson