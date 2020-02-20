FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in his garage Wednesday night.
The Fairview Heights Police Responded to the shooting at around 8:40 p.m. on Lakeland Hills Drive. They found the man dead in his garage.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
The Major Case Squad has taken over the investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-977-1912.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local stories:
RELATED: Residents 'disappointed and angry' after animal abuse charge dropped in Trooper the dog case
RELATED: Masseur on probation for sexual misconduct wanted again for incident involving customer
RELATED: Woman charged after 11-year-old daughter gives birth to baby in a bathtub
RELATED: 'It doesn't add up' | Loved ones search for answers after car chase ends tragically in Ferguson