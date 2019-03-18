EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A double homicide investigation is underway in Edwardsville after a couple was found dead inside their home.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis responded to the 800 block of North Kansas Monday morning after police discovered the couple dead in their home during a welfare check.

At a press conference, Major Case Squad Commander Jeff Connor identified the victims as 79-year-old Michael Ladd and his 68-year-old wife Lois Ladd. Connor said Michael Ladd was a contractor and Lois Ladd was a chiropractor.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect or motive in the case, and they are looking for information from the public.

Anyone who saw the victims in the last few days or has any other information in the case is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-307-1611 or the Edwardsville Police Department Tip Line at 618-692-7550.