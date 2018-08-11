Get more news instantly.



ST. CHARLES — The Major Case Squad has joined the investigation into a death at a house in St. Charles.

Several police cruisers were seen lining the street near Willow Oaks and S. 5th Street. Sky5 showed officers rolling out yellow tape around the front yard of a large home. Officers were seen standing around a couple black partitions positioned in the front yard near a driveway.

At this time, the St. Charles Police Department would only confirm that a death investigation is underway. Police plan to release more information around noon Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.

