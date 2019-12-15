ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to investigate a double shooting near Pagedale.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Nixon Avenue.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
