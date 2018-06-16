TROY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is looking for the owner of a burning car where a body was found early Saturday morning.

Firefighters and police responded to a vehicle fire at 100 Frenchman’s Bluff Lane around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials found the body in the driver’s seat and said the body was not recognizable.

In a press release, the Major Case Squad said the Maroon 1994 Honda Accord is owned by Jonathan Krocak, a 27-year-old Troy resident. The Major Case Squad is asking anyone who has spoken to Krocak or knows where he is to contact them through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

