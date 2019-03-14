ST. LOUIS — It’s known as the “incorrupt heart,” and you’ll have a chance to see it on display Friday in St. Louis.

The heart belonging to St. John Vianney is on a nationwide tour and will make its stop in St. Louis for a brief viewing.

It’s considered a major, first-class relic.

“The saint’s heart has resisted decay for more than 150 years,” a news release from the Archdiocese of St. Louis stated. “A relic like the incorrupt heart offers us a tangible reminder of our communion with the holy men and women who have gone before us, offering strength as we strive to follow their example of faithful living.”

St. John Vianney’s heart will be on display from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica.

RELATED: The ultimate guide to St. Louis’ favorite fish fries