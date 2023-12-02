'He's been so happy': Make-A-Wish sends St. Louis boy to Super Bowl

Gavin Meyer, a 12-year-old from Cottleville, has been a Chiefs fan for years and his wish to go the Super Bowl came true.

Example video title will go here for this video

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — One St. Louis boy got to sit in the stands and watch all the Super Bowl magic unfold.

Gavin Meyer, a 12-year-old from Cottleville, has been a Chiefs fan for years and his wish to go the Super Bowl came true.

Gavin found out two weeks ago that he was going to see his favorite team in the biggest game of the season.

Gavin's mom, Barbara Meyer, said he originally wasn't going to be able to go this year but a few spots opened up.

Just like that, she said, Make-A-Wish worked its magic.

"I mean really it’s the cherry on top. This would’ve been an amazing trip regardless though," Barbara said.

It's been the experience of a lifetime for Cottleville native Gavin Meyer.

"Honestly it just makes my heart so happy. I'm speechless," Barbara said.

The 12-year-old has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

A battle that, Barbara said, is lifelong.

"Gavin has to get weekly infusions and lately it's been a little tough for him," she said.

Once he found out he would be in the stadium to watch his favorite team fight for the biggest trophy of the year, Barbara said a big grin hasn't come off Gavin's face.

"He's been so happy. He's happy all the time, but this has just taken him to another level. It really helps us know that someone cares and that there with us through this battle," she said.

It's a grin that even Brian Miller, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas Vice President of Marketing and Communications, noticed too.

"From the moment he walked in that studio to seeing him now here. He hasn’t stopped smiling. Every time I see him, he’s just smiling and the joy, it's amazing to watch. I’m so happy for him and so excited for his family," he said.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas partnered with the NFL to create an unforgettable itinerary for Gavin and 16 other children just like him, according to Miller.

"Our wish kids are our heroes. They inspire us in everything that we do every single day. Any day that I may think that, 'Oh gosh, today is a tough day.' I just think about the strength, the perseverance, the resilience of our wish kids. It just inspires me; it fuels me to want to do better and become better," he said.

Barbara said they've done everything from a private behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium to Top Golf to even hanging out with some of the NFL's biggest stars.

"Gavin met Manny Jones and decided that was his new BFF. They took lots of pictures together, played ping pong," she said.

It's dances and laughs throughout the week that Miller hopes Gavin will take with him forever.

"I'm hoping that when days are tough and when Gavin needs a little bit of a boost, he can look back on this experience and truly just give him that extra step to go and conquer anything," he said.

For Barbara, it's the special moments from the week that remind her that her family isn't alone.

"It kind of makes me a little teary-eyed. I can never thank Make-A-Wish enough for this amazing experience," she said.