Man gives free iPods loaded with 20,000 songs to COVID-19 health care workers, patients

Native St. Louisan Cuyler McGinley has boxes of iPod Classics and is giving the gift of music to COVID-19 patients and health care workers

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — "I've always felt that music can help and music can heal and it can inspire," said native St. Louisan Cuyler McGinley.

As a student at Ladue High School in the 1970s, if there was a big concert in town he was probably there.

"When you grow up in St. Louis, it was the thing to do. I was at the first 'Super Jam' and I was in that line going around the arena for Led Zeppelin in 1977," he recalled.

Now, even in retirement, after 35 years as a general contractor, McGinley is using music to help lift the spirits of others.

McGinley, who now lives in California, owns boxes of iPod Classics, which Apple stopped making in 2014. He's loaded each one with his collection of 20,000 songs, and he's been giving them away to front line health care workers and patients infected with COVID-19.

"I was able to give it to a patient and just to see his smile was well worth it," explained Jessica Stroup.

Stroup is a clinical nurse manager with BJC. She said Cuyler's iPods have been a real gift to patients who are often in the hospital for weeks.

"Music can make that time go by much easier than beeping and buzzing and people rushing around," said Stroup.

On each music player are songs from today, going all the way back to the 1950s.

"And all of the alternative music and modern reggae and music that can be played inside, outside for almost every occasion," explained McGinley.

It's been said that music is the healing force of the universe and an iPod can put it in the palm of your hand.

"Sometimes it's just relaxation and escape is all someone needs and music can provide that," Stroup said.

iPods. They may be a thing of the past but it turns out, thanks to Cuyler McGinley, they've been quite a present.

"I just love giving these things out and putting smiles on people's faces," McGinley said.