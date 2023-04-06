MDA Muscle Walk is Powerful Show of Strength and Hope

The event, organized by the Muscular Dystrophy Association, aimed to raise funds and awareness to support those affected by neuromuscular diseases.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In a heartwarming display of solidarity, hundreds of individuals gathered in Forest Park for the much-anticipated MDA Muscle Walk 2023.

The event, organized by the Muscular Dystrophy Association, aimed to raise funds and awareness to support those affected by neuromuscular diseases.

I've been a long-standing advocate in the fight against muscle diseases and was lucky enough to take the stage as the event's emcee.

Together, the participants celebrated the strength of the MDA community and joined forces to empower individuals living with neuromuscular conditions to embrace life to the fullest.

A team effort

Among the attendees, Olivia Holler, a patient, proudly represented the 'Flying Pigs' team, one of the top teams in St. Louis. Her participation exemplified the unity and support within the MDA family.

Amber Alesi, the mother of Holden, a 2-year-old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, expressed her affiliation with Holden's Heroes, highlighting the deeply personal nature of the event.

Transforming lives, one step at a time

The remarkable stories of Kody Graves, Sydney Knobel Graves and their daughter Kenzie shed light on the profound impact of MDA's work. Kenzie was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy in 2019 but was fortunate to receive treatment with Zolgensma at just four weeks old. Against all odds, she defied expectations, walking and enjoying a happy, normal childhood.

The Graves family emphasized the importance of ongoing support for the MDA, as they witnessed firsthand the organization's dedication to helping families navigate the challenges associated with neuromuscular diseases.

Embracing strength and gratitude

For Olivia Holler, MDA has been instrumental in her personal growth and acceptance of her disability. She expressed her gratitude for the organization's support, which allowed her to embrace her identity and live an incredible life.

Amber Alesi, reflecting on the hope that sustains her, highlighted the groundbreaking research and treatments on the horizon, made possible by the MDA's tireless efforts.

A community of support

Kody Graves and Sydney Knobel Graves acknowledged the importance of ongoing support for the MDA, not only for their daughter but also for those who can benefit from future treatments.

Their commitment to fundraising and awareness emphasized the remarkable impact the organization has had on their lives and the potential it holds for countless others.

A network of care and compassion

Amber Alesi expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the unexpected support from neighbors, coworkers, and extended family members. Their generous contributions serve as a testament to the far-reaching impact of MDA's work, reminding us all that even in the face of adversity, kindness and compassion can prevail.

The 2023 MDA Muscle Walk in Forest Park was an awe-inspiring event that exemplified the power of unity and hope. Through the collective efforts of participants, the event raised crucial funds to support individuals and families affected by neuromuscular diseases.

As the community came together, it became evident that when we stand shoulder to shoulder, we can overcome any challenge and pave the way for a brighter future.