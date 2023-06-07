'Dude's Playground': A hidden sanctuary where disabled veterans find inner peace and brotherhood

Welcome to Dude's Playground, a haven where disabled veterans discover solace, friendship, and a flicker of hope amidst nature's embrace.

ST. LOUIS — In the quiet countryside at Waterloo, Illinois, lies a hidden sanctuary that holds a remarkable power to heal and transform lives.

The sanctuary's name pays homage to Richard Melching Senior's steadfast companion, Dude the dog. Richard, himself a former soldier burdened by the weight of his Army service and relentless migraines, found himself on the precipice of despair.

In a moment of darkness, he held a loaded gun to his mouth, but a stroke of fate intervened. The oil on the gun jarred him, prompting a profound realization of the preciousness of life. Later that day, Richard entered a psychiatric ward for the first time, determined to confront his inner demons.

Having experienced the transformative power of treatment, Richard vowed to create a recreational retreat for disabled veterans who faced similar battles. With tearful prayers and an unwavering commitment, he established Dude's Playground to provide respite and rejuvenation to those who needed it most.

Dude's Playground offers a range of leisure activities, from fishing in tranquil waters to embracing the camaraderie reminiscent of their military service. Veterans find solace in unloading their burdens within the sanctuary's safe haven, allowing wounds — both seen and unseen — to heal.

Rusty Ezell, an Army veteran, and airborne engineer, testifies to the brotherhood fostered within the sanctuary, saying, "You become part of a brotherhood, and this is a perfect place to come and be a part of that brotherhood."

Among the many veterans who have found refuge at Dude's Playground is retired Marine Corporal Robert Weigand. He served in the unforgiving terrain of Vietnam, enduring both mental and physical tolls due to exposure to the toxic herbicide Agent Orange. Robert describes the gift of hope that Richard bestowed upon him, saying, "When he says he's your friend or your brother, you are. In fact, all these people around here are his brothers."

Many veterans find themselves confined within the four walls of their homes, struggling to break free from the clutches of isolation. Richard Melching Sr. encourages them to summon their courage and pay a visit to Dude's Playground. Even a mere 15-minute visit can spark a newfound sense of liberation.

Richard says, "We had a veteran that only stopped in for 15 minutes today. But he got him out of the house. He said, 'I don't like to go anywhere else. He don't go to the park. He don't want to do anything like this. He said, this is the only place that he goes besides his own backyard.'"

Dude's Playground becomes an oasis where the chaos of life fades into the symphony of nature. It becomes a refuge where veterans, like Robert Weigand, discover peace of mind and a sense of self. Through the bond formed at the sanctuary, Richard Melching Sr. and his comrades-in-arms create a vast family united by their shared experiences.