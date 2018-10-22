Webster Groves, MO — The Ollie Hinkle foundation has funded $400,000 in pediatric heart research and collaborated with St. Louis Children’s to provide free mental health screenings and counseling for parents of children with congenital heart defects. At their next fundraiser called Eat, Drink, Love they hope to break $1 million raised!

The fundraiser is set for the Ritz-Carlton on November 4th. For more information- www.theohhf.com ❤️

The Mighty Oakes foundation has a big fundraiser coming up as well. For more information-https://www.mightyoakes.org

