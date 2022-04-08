Police: Mall of America lifting lockdown after shooting

Bloomington Police confirmed shots were fired inside the mall but have not located a victim.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — The Mall of America is in the process of lifting a lockdown following a shooting inside the building.

Bloomington Police confirmed at 5:40 p.m. that shots were fired inside the mall earlier Thursday afternoon and said the suspect fled the mall on foot.

Police have secured the scene at the mall, but at this time "have not located a victim." At around 6:30 p.m., officials said guests on Level 2 were being asked to wait for an escort. All other people are being asked to leave.

The North entrance is closed and the mall will remain closed for the remainder of the night, according to mall officials. Metro Transit service to he mall has also been halted for the rest of the night.

Mall of America is in the prcess of lifting the lockdown. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

Bloomington Police confirmed just before 5 p.m. that the department had "numerous officers" on scene "working an active incident" inside the mall.

In a later tweet, Mall of America called it a "confirmed isolated incident" but would not specify a shooting.

Ava Malloy, an employee at Air Traffic Toys in the Mall of America, spoke to KARE 11 over the phone while in lockdown. "I turned off the lights and everyone's huddled behind something," Ava said.

"We were working with customers and then all of a sudden there were people running in the store. There was probably about 25 to 30 people and we looked and thought they were kids just goofing around," Macy's employee Brenda Wachello said via phone while taking cover inside the store. "And then people were saying, 'There's a shooter."

How terrifying! Jason tells me he is okay and that he was just heading to the airport when this happened. https://t.co/TRYwbQ3ekj — Alicia Lewis (@alicialewisKARE) August 4, 2022

KARE 11's Morgan Wolfe spoke to a woman who said she heard "two gunshots above the DSW." The woman was able to leave the mall, but said her daughter remained inside under lockdown.

#BREAKING just spoke to a woman that heard two gunshots above the DSW at the @mallofamerica . Her son and her got out but her daughter is with a group of people in lockdown. She said hundreds of people are still inside #KARE @kare11 — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) August 4, 2022

A large group was still in the MOA basement waiting to leave as the lockdown was being lifted.

Families are still in the basement of @mallofamerica #mallofamerica following a confirmed shooting. Police say they have secured the mall.



A mother I talked with is waiting for her daughter that said there are hundreds of people there with her. pic.twitter.com/MswV156I0E — Morgan Wolfe (@MorganWolfeNews) August 4, 2022