Man, 14-year-old boy die in boat collision at Table Rock Lake

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two people from Arkansas died in a boat crash at Table Rock Lake on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7:40 a.m., a fishing boat crossed the path of another fishing boat on the lake, which caused it to the hit the front port side.

Both people in the first boat were pronounced dead at the scene. The 55-year-old man has been identified as Ted Dossett and the 14-year-old has not been identified.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s fourth and fifth boating fatalities of this year.