ST. LOUIS – Police are on scene of a double shooting in north St. Louis.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Oriole around 11:40 a.m. where a man and a juvenile were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 50-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were in a black car when another car pulled up and fired shots.

The 50-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. The boy was shot in the stomach and transported to a hospital. Their conditions have not been provided.

