CLAYTON, Mo. — The high-profile trial of a man accused of killing St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder is expected to begin Monday.

Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of officer Snyder.

Prosecutors are expected to call hundreds of potential witnesses to the stand. Most of them are police officers, but the list also includes family members of the suspect, eyewitnesses and gun sellers.

RELATED: Suspect in Blake Snyder killing won't face death penalty

"I hope and pray that we never have to do this again," Katie Zaitz-Fink said. "I want justice for Blake."

Just a few years ago, Zaitz-Fink heard about the tragic shooting of officer Blake Snyder in St. Louis County. While she had no connection to Snyder, her heart broke for his wife and young child.

"It just broke my heart to think that his little boy would never have the opportunity to play ball with his dad," she said.

RELATED: Highway may be renamed for fallen officer Blake Snyder

Zaitz-Fink said Snyder's death personally impacted her so much she felt moved to help raise money for his family amidst the tragedy.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"I just feel like if there's anything that they need we need to do it," she said.

It's why she's looking forward to the murder case against Trenton Forster, who police say took the officer's life back in 2016.

"This young man didn't have to die. It was a foolish act from a coward," Zaitz-Fink told 5 On Your Side.

Starting Monday, local lawyer John Lynch says he expects the prosecution to come after Forster hard in the trial, but he also expects the defense to fight back.

RELATED: Route 100 to be named after Blake Snyder

"They're going to hit on any eyewitnesses before the incident and his behavior before the incident if there's any evidence in that regard," Lynch said.

He also believes that people all over the metro will be paying close attention.

"I think anytime in St. Louis we have a police officer that's shot and killed I think it's big for the community," he added.

While Zaitz-Fink told 5 On Your Side she will follow the trial, she's ultimately hoping Blake Snyder's family will get some closure.

"This sends a message to our community and to anyone who thinks they can take the life of a police officer that you can not and justice will be served," she said.

Testimony is expected to begin in Clayton at 9 a.m. Forster is charged with first-degree murder, assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.