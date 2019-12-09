ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Florissant man who is facing charges in six different rape cases is now in police custody.

Dominic Yocco, 19, turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center Wednesday night.

Yocco was charged with four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape and first-degree statutory rape.

According to the probable cause statement, a 16-year-old girl said Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She also said he held her down, slapped her and had a gun nearby.

A 14-year-old girl said he had sex with her when she was unconscious and said he punched her.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said he had sex with them when they were unconscious. And two other 15-year-old girls said Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

The girls who were victimized by Yocco knew him, according to police.

The incidents occurred between Nov. 17, 2016, and July 3, 2018. Police said he found the girls on Snapchat.

