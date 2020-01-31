ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting his wife and killing his father-in-law in St. Louis County killed himself Friday.

Police located 45-year-old James Kempf in Arkansas. When officers attempted to take him into custody, he died by suicide.

Police had been searching for Kempf since Jan. 23 after he went into his wife’s home and shot her in the leg.

According to court documents, the woman’s father was also at the home and tried to intervene when Kempf shot him in the head. He died from his injuries.

Kempf fled from the scene after the shooting. He was facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

RELATED: Police continue to search for man accused of shooting wife, killing father-in-law in St. Louis County