LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is accused of stabbing his mother before stabbing himself Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Lake St. Louis police were called to Grey Pine Court for a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to reports, a 39-year-old man, who suffers from mental illness, stabbed his 65-year-old mother then stabbed himself.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.