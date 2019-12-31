SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after police said he stole a woman's car while she went to help a man find his money earlier this month.

Anthony L. Ward was charged Monday with stealing a motor vehicle in connection with the Dec. 20 incident.

Police said the theft happened at 5 p.m. at the U-Gas service station at 10743 Watson Road, right near Lindbergh.

The woman parked her 2016 Silver Lexus GX470 at a gas pump and just as she was getting ready to buy gas at the pump a man walked up and said his money blew underneath her car. The woman walked over to the passenger side of her car to help him look for it, but that’s when he got in the driver seat and drove off.

Ward was caught on surveillance video committing the crime, according to Sunset Hills police. They released several surveillance photos of him in hopes that someone recognized him and could identify him.

Police said just before walking up to the victim, the man was in the passenger seat of a white Audi at a different gas pump. When the suspect drove off in the woman’s Lexus, the white Audi quickly followed behind.

Ward is being held on $50,000 bond.

