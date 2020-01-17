ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has admitted to the shooting death of another man in a Wellston home Thursday evening.

The St. Louis County Police Cooperative said Steve M. Ousley, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were called to a home on the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue at around 6 p.m. for a shooting. Inside, they found 38-year-old Albert Gant Jr dead with gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened near Normandy High School's campus, but police said it posed no threat to the school.

Officers arrested Ousley shortly after the shooting and found the gun used to shoot Gant. Police said Ousley had been in an altercation with Gant at the same location Wednesday, which led to the shooting.

Ousley admitted to the shooting, police said.

He remained in jail Friday afternoon on $500,000 cash-only bond.

Police take guns, $300,000 during search warrant in south St. Louis ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department seized money, suspected narcotics and weapons during a search warrant in south St. Louis. A spokesperson said a 23-year-old man was taken into custody and they seized $300,000. Police said to report drug activity to 314-241-2677 or on the St.

