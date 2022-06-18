Man with Alzheimer's disease missing since Friday

Alfred James Green is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an advisory for a 61-year-old man who went missing Friday afternoon.

Alfred James Green, of the 9600 block of Lifford Court in St. Louis County, is believed to have walked away. He was last seen traveling south on Florissant Avenue from Northwinds Estates Drive, according to St. Louis County police.

Green has Alzheimer's and walks slowly. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Green has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Green was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a face on the front, gray jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Green or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.