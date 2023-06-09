Man arrested 48 hours after trying to rape juvenile

The victim was walking home from her boyfriend's apartment when she noticed the suspect stalking her in an alley of O'Fallon Plaza, she told police.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Two days after a girl was assaulted Tuesday in O'Fallon, Missouri, police arrested a man for the crime.

An O'Fallon resident, Bairon Duban Alverez Ramirez, 24, was arrested Thursday night. He's accused of forcible sodomy and attempted rape, police said. His bond was set a $1 million, cash only.

A 911 call at 9:45 p.m. informed police a girl was being attacked. Police found the girl near the intersection of E Wabash and Sonderen Streets.

The victim was walking home from her boyfriend's apartment when she noticed the suspect stalking her in an alley of O'Fallon Plaza, she told police.

According to a release from the O'Fallon Missouri Police Department, the girl tried to run to a field near 310 East Elm Street after the suspect allegedly began to chase her.

The suspect forced the girl to the ground and assaulted her, police said.

"The [victim] fought back, screaming for help and striking the suspect in the face," the release said. "She escaped and ran to Sonderen and Wabash, where she located the officer."

Investigators with O'Fallon PD used surveillance footage and other tools at their disposal to identify the suspect, the release said.

Help and expertise from the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force were critical identifying the suspect and bringing him into custody, the release said.





More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 866-371-8477.