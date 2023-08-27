Man shoots at officers before they arrest him in south St. Louis

"The officers observed several muzzle flashes come from the weapon and heard bullets whizzing past the marked police vehicle."

ST. LOUIS — A man opened fire at police officers in a marked police vehicle in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The officers heard gunfire at about 12:30 a.m. as they were driving southbound in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard. After going around a nearby building, they saw the suspect, a 20-year-old man, stick a handgun with an extended clip out of tan pickup truck's driver side window.

That's when the suspect opened fire at police officers before driving away, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the officers saw "several muzzle flashes" come from the gun, and heard bullets fly past their police vehicle.

The three SLMPD officers in the car then turned on sirens to stop the suspect. The alleged shooter drove a short distance before pulling over at Itaska Street and Alfred Avenue.

Police said no officers were injured in the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.