ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was arrested after being involved in a standoff with police Saturday night.

Multiple officers responded to a home on Glenmore Avenue in Velda City around 6:15 p.m. for a man threatening to kill two children with a rifle.

The standoff lasted about three hours until the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Before the standoff began, police said the the man was outside the home when he threatened two children. The children called police and that's when the man went in the home and barricaded himself inside.

Police also said the man suffers from mental health issues. The man's elderly mother was inside the home during the standoff but was uninjured.

© 2018 KSDK