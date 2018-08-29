ST. LOUIS — St. John police are investigating after a female student at Ritenour High School said a man tried to lure her into his car Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter to parents, the girl was walking along st. Charles Rock Road near Woodson Road when a white truck with a camper shell approached her. He asked the girl several times to get in the car. She refused, and the man got angry and drove off.

She told a parent when she got home, and the parent called police.

Police have taken a suspect into custody.

