BALLWIN, Mo. – A man has been arrested a day after video shows him speeding through a yard and a sidewalk while ignoring a school bus stop arm near an elementary school in Ballwin.

Matthew S. McCloskey, 52, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended and violation of a school bus stop sign.

The incident happened along Bitterfield Drive around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday as children were boarding the bus.

According to police, McCloskey admitted to driving the car and he said a mechanical failure caused the accident. He was released from custody on traffics summonses and the case is being forwarded to the Ballwin Municipal Prosecutor’s Office.

“If kids were coming towards the bus from these houses, it could have been tragic,” Parkway Schools said on Facebook.

