FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 19-year-old is facing several charges in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault in Florissant.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on Temetrius Cross for first-degree robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, sodomy, rape and stealing a motor vehicle in connection to an incident on April 2.

Police said a woman was in her car in her driveway and was approached by Cross. She said he demanded her keys at gunpoint then forced her into the passenger seat of the car. She said he drove to an ATM and forced her to withdraw some money.

He then took her to a nearby apartment complex where he sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a different apartment complex near Morningaire Circle and North Hanley Road in Hazelwood.

While investigating this incident, investigators reviewed older cases for any similarities and contacted neighboring jurisdictions to see if they had similar instances.

On March 2, a 22-year-old woman reported a man with a gun came up to her while sitting in her car and forced her to open the door. He demanded money and a ring she was wearing and then sexually assaulted her being trying to get her back into the car. When he was unsuccessful, he left the area on foot.

Cross is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.