Man taken into custody after barricading inside St. Louis County apartment complex

Police said they received reports of a man flourishing a gun before running into the building

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said they took a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside an apartment in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the complex on the 5300 block of Englewood Place at around 1:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said they received reports of a man flourishing a gun then running inside the building.

Video from the scene showed SWAT officers and trucks on the scene while the man was barricaded inside. The spokeswoman said officers were eventually able to take the man into custody without incident.