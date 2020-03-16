ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The death of a man found in the Mississippi River is being investigated as suspicious, according to St. Louis County police.

At 11:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for help at the river near the 11600 block of Riverview Drive in north county. Officers arrived to find the man’s body in the water.

Police do not have any further information to release at this time. However, they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

