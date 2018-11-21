EDITOR’S NOTE: A police captain at St. Louis County jail told 5 On Your Side a person of interest in the case was charged in connection with the Catholic Supply homicide, sexual assaults and provided 5 On Your Side with the mugshot of the person of interest. The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office said no charges have been filed at this time. A previous version of this story reported those charges, but this story has since been changed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person of interest has been booked on charges in connection to the Catholic Supply homicide, sexual assaults, according to an official at the St. Louis County jail.

A person of interest was taken into custody from an Imperial home Wednesday morning.

Police have been searching for a suspect since Monday afternoon. A man went inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County and shot and killed a customer in the store and sexually assaulted at least three of the women inside.

The woman shot and killed was identified on Tuesday after 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt. She was a beloved mother of three married to her high school sweetheart. She was also an administrator at St. Louis Community College in Wildwood.

READ MORE: Catholic Supply shooting victim was the 'glue that held her family together'

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK