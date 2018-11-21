EDITOR’S NOTE: A police captain at St. Louis County jail told 5 On Your Side a person of interest in the case was charged in connection with the Catholic Supply homicide, sexual assaults and provided 5 On Your Side with the mugshot of the person of interest. The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office said no charges have been filed at this time. A previous version of this story reported those charges, but this story has since been changed.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person of interest has been booked on charges in connection to the Catholic Supply homicide, sexual assaults, according to an official at the St. Louis County jail.

A person of interest was taken into custody from an Imperial home Wednesday morning.

Police have been searching for a suspect since Monday afternoon. A man went inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County and shot and killed a customer in the store and sexually assaulted at least three of the women inside.

The woman shot and killed was identified on Tuesday after 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt. She was a beloved mother of three married to her high school sweetheart. She was also an administrator at St. Louis Community College in Wildwood.

imperial house_1542825095823.png.jpg

READ MORE: Catholic Supply shooting victim was the 'glue that held her family together'

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK