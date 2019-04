CENTRALIA, Ill. — A dog who is paralyzed is now getting around a lot better thanks to the handiwork of a stranger.

Don Deiters saw 7-year-old 'Scooter Bug' at the Centralia Humane Society and noticed she couldn’t use her back legs.

He thought, "she needs a vehicle" and decided to build her a new set of wheels. And thankfully, it didn’t take her long to get the hang of it!

Don Deiters

Scooter Bug will be up for adoption soon.