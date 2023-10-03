Man accused of trying to carjack St. Louis police officers gets 27 months for gun charge

Former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's administration accused officers of lying about the confrontation.

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced a man to prison Tuesday in connection to an incident that tipped off a conflict between St. Louis prosecutors and police last year.

Former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s administration made national news in 2022 after accusing two St. Louis police officers of lying when they said a man tried to carjack them. That suspect was sentenced to 27 months in prison for a different charge stemming from that day.

U.S. Magistrate Ronnie White gave Allen Robinson the maximum sentence for possession of a firearm while under an order of protection.

As part of a plea agreement, Robinson admitted the government could prove the following facts if he went to trial:

On March 19, 2022, at about 3 a.m., St. Louis police officers responded to a call for shots fired in downtown St. Louis.

Officers received a description of the shooter and encountered a man matching the description, defendant Allen L. Robinson, on the sidewalk nearby.

As a police car drove toward Robinson, he stepped out into the street in front of the police car and displayed a gun to the officers inside.

The driver of the police car drove forward to get away from the threat and then turned around to face the car toward Robinson.

Robinson then ran, and other police officers caught him nearby.

A search revealed a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in Robinson's waistband.

Robinson was under an order of protection at the time, prohibiting him from having a firearm.

Officers sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against the 27-year-old suspect, according to an internal memo obtained by 5 On Your Side, but Gardner's office charged him only with unlawful use of a weapon.

Chris Hinckley, Gardner's former chief warrant officer, accused the police of lying about the confrontation during a press conference in which he showed reporters grainy surveillance video.

Then-police chief John Hayden sent a letter to Gardner about Hinckley’s allegations, which read: “The allegations made by Mr. Hinckley could be construed as a crime. In review of this material…we find no indication that our officers committed a criminal offense, nor were their statements intentionally misleading.”

Hinckley resigned from the Circuit Attorney’s Office shortly after Gardner did in May.

Video shown during Robinson’s sentencing hearing Tuesday in federal court shows what happened before police arrived on March 19, 2022. Robinson is seen walking through Kiener Plaza when a van appears to surprise him. It then looks like he fired shots at the van. Police found shell casings where he had been standing.

About 15 minutes later, Robinson is seen confronting a random person on the street, pointing his gun at them and asking them, “Are you trying to kill me?” That person put his hands up and as he walked away, Robinson appeared to fire a shot in the air, which prompted the 911 calls.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association and The Ethical Society of Police issued statements supporting the officers’ version of events.