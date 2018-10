ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a carjacking occurred in St. Louis’ McKinley Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Geyer Avenue around 1:20 p.m. where a man, armed with a gun, removed the victim from his vehicle. Police said the suspect has tattoos on his neck and hands and was originally in a brown Malibu before taking off in the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured, police said.

