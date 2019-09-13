ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old man has been charged after a child fatally shot himself in a north St. Louis County apartment Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Rodney March II was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, March left a loaded .40 caliber Glock within reach of his son, 3-year-old Rodney March III, at an apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue.

The boy was able to get ahold of the gun and shoot himself in the head.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting self with unsecured gun in north St. Louis County

Police were called to the area for a shooting around noon. A short time later, two officers were flagged down by the boy’s mother in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Avenue.

The officers found Rodney in the backseat of her car suffering from a gunshot wound. They moved him into a police car and began driving him to a hospital.

While on the way to the hospital, another officer attempted to give him life-saving treatment.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.