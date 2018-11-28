SHILOH, Ill. — A man is facing domestic charges but is not in custody after police said he hit and choked his girlfriend after an argument earlier this month.

Police Martin Cooper Jr. was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in connection with the alleged Nov. 9 incident.

Police said they started investigating when the victim filed a police report. She told police Cooper punched her during an argument. She left the home but returned a short time later. At that time, Cooper strangled her until she passed out, she told police.

His bond was set at $30,000 but is not in custody.

© 2018 KSDK