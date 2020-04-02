ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a toddler shot herself in the leg last month.
Ishmale Woodward was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday.
On Jan. 10, police were called to the 1600 block of Pine Street just before 11 p.m. for a shooting.
Woodward told officers he was in his living room with the 4-year-old and left his loaded gun on the couch while he went into the kitchen.
That’s when the toddler picked up the gun and shot herself.
The charge, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, is a misdemeanor. Woodward was issued a summons and has a court date set for March 3.
RELATED: Neighbors pray for 4-year-old girl who St. Louis police say accidentally shot herself
More Local News
- Dollar General’s DGX store coming to Clayton
- K9 finds over 200 pounds of marijuana and 3 stolen guns during 2 traffic stops
- Bald eagle shot, killed in northern Missouri
- Lincoln County to get facility dog to help give children a voice in court
- Why this airline bought a big box store in Chesterfield
- 'OK Boomer' | What's up with the contentious relationship between the boomers and millennials