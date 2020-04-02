ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a toddler shot herself in the leg last month.

Ishmale Woodward was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday.

On Jan. 10, police were called to the 1600 block of Pine Street just before 11 p.m. for a shooting.

Woodward told officers he was in his living room with the 4-year-old and left his loaded gun on the couch while he went into the kitchen.

That’s when the toddler picked up the gun and shot herself.

The charge, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, is a misdemeanor. Woodward was issued a summons and has a court date set for March 3.

