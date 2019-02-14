WARNING: There are graphic images of the dog below

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after a dog was found dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

A deputy found the dog while on patrol Feb. 9 near Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

Just after 4, Paul Garcia, 39, was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

A press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Garcia muzzled the dog and tied its legs together using electrical tape. He then drove to Highway M near Schneider Drive and tossed the dog out the window and into a ditch.

Police said the temperature was in the 30s when the dog was found and had been in the teens the night before. The dog had been outside for about 12 hours.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital where he’s being treated.

‘We’re happy to say “Jimmy,” as he’s become known around the hospital, is doing much better,’ The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office