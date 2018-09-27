ST. LOUIS — A man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot and killed a man whom he thought stole his tools.

According to charging documents, 51-year-old David Allen Sproling was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the alleged incident that killed William Kirkwood Tuesday.

Charging documents said Sproling suspected Kirkwood stole Sproling's tools. When he saw Kirkwood in the 5200 block of Emerson. he tried to hold Kirkwood at gunpoint to get his tools back.

Charging documents said Kirkwood tried to get away, so Sproling shot him multiple times. Kirkwood eventually died of his wounds.

Sproling reported the incident and surrendered the pistol he used to police. He was charged the next day.

