ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged after a Metrolink passenger was beaten and robbed last month.

On Oct. 2, the victim got into an argument with a group of people while riding the Metrolink train, according to court documents.

As the argument escalated, the group kicked, punched and stomped on the victim and stole his wallet.

When the victim tried to crawl off the train to escape the attack, the group pulled him back onto the train.

The victim suffered scratches and abrasions from the attack. The victim’s claims were confirmed by surveillance video, according to court documents.

Ernest Darnell Johnson, 20, was charged with second degree robbery and kidnapping. Both charges are felonies.

