Man charged with aggravated DUI after crash kills 2 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man was charged after a crash that killed two people on Saturday in Madison County.

The Madison County State's Attorney charged Cole Wendler, a 23-year-old Edwardsville man, with two counts of Aggravated Driving with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Causing Death.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday along southbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 15 in Madison County.

Wendler had been driving a Chevrolet Malibu, which struck the back of a Jeep Compass on the interstate. The Jeep overturned, ejecting the driver and the front seat passenger.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Wendler was arrested after an investigation into the crash.

Wendler is being held on a $500,000 bond with 10% allowed.