ALTON, Ill. – A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged less than a day after police say he shot and killed a man.

Police said they were called to the 3100 block of Paul Street just after midnight Tuesday morning, where they found 26-year-old Anthony L. Burgess shot. Burgess was treated on the scene and rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was a domestic situation between two witnesses and arrested 24-year-old Reginald L. Searles at around 8:30 a.m.

A few hours later, Searles was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is being held without bail.