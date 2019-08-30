ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the early Wednesday morning robbery of Behrmann's Tavern.

Kevin Jerome Moore is facing four counts each of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect walked into Behrmann's Tavern in the 3100 block of Meramec Street just after midnight with a gun, ordered people onto the ground and demanded money.

None of the customers in the tavern were injured.

Surveillance footage from the robbery showed a bar patron refusing to get on the ground or give up his cell phone, later casually lighting up a cigarette while the man pointed a gun at him.

According to a probable cause statement from the police department, Moore has prior convictions of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.