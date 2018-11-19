ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man has been charged in connection to the murder of a St. Louis County man.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Sean Buchannon Jr., 24, for one count of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of second-degree of burglary. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

On Nov. 7, officers responded to the 1000 block of Leisure Lane around 11:20 a.m. where Joseph Titchen, 38, was found on the front porch shot to death.

According to the probable cause statement, Titchen saw Buchannon in his home without permission and he was stacking items in the living room. Buchannon shot Titchen in the living room. Titchen ran to a neighbor’s house for help, where he died.

