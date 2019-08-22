ST. LOUIS — A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman found dead in the bed of a pick-up truck Friday.

Willie Little, 63, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and 41-year-old Toni Washburn.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, police received a call for a 'suspicious auto' in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

After officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead under a tarp in the bed of the truck. They both had gunshot wounds.

The probable cause statement said Washburn was the mother of Little's children, and Kuhlenberg was Washburn's current "romantic partner".

Little is being held without bond.

