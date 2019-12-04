PECATONICA, Ill. — A man has been charged in connection to the death of an Illinois State Trooper.

On March 28 just before 11:30 a.m., Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a tractor-trailer on the side of Route 20 when she was hit and killed by a different tractor-trailer.

That tractor-trailer that hit Jones-Story was being driven by Craig Dittmar.

Dittmer was charged with reckless homicide and operating a commercial vehicle while fatigued – causing death. Both charges are felonies.

Dittmar is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.