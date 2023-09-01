Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Halls Ferry Road

Richard Laususe, 75, was a half-mile from home when he struck and killed 62-year-old Michael Murray and left the scene, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Jennings man is facing criminal charges for an Aug. 24 hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Halls Ferry Road.

Richard Laususe, 75, was about a half-mile away from home when he struck and killed a pedestrian, 62-year-old Michael Murray, with his Mercedes before leaving the scene, a written release from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Laususe, who lives in the 9600 block of Halls Ferry Road, was driving south bound in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry when he allegedly struck the victim. Court documents said, Laususe's car, a 2014 Mercedes C350, stopped at the scene but then left without calling 911.

A part of the suspect's car fell off and was left at the scene. Police found that car part. and after looking into it, they realized it belonged to a 2011-2014 model Mercedes C350.

A license plate reader database at Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue, a mile and a half away from the crime scene, recorded Laususe's vehicle headed there around 8:18 p.m. Surveillance footage captured a Mercedes C350 driving south on Halls Ferry Road feet away from the crime scene at 8:22 p.m.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges Thursday against Laususe. He faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Detectives surveilled Laususe's home Wednesday and saw the vehicle. With a search warrant, police searched the home and found the car in the garage. The car's front end was damaged in a way that was consistent with the crime.

Detectives also found what they believe was human hair on the car's undercarriage.

Laususe told police that he was at the scene of the crime and got out of the vehicle to see the victim, but he denied being involved. Laususe told police he believed the victim, Murray, was dead.