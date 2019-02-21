ST. LOUIS – The man charged with felony animal abuse in the case of ‘Jimmy’ was charged in a federal indictment on Thursday with one felony count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Paul ‘Paco’ Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, possessed one or more firearms on Sept. 14, 2018, despite being previously convicted of a felony crime, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Garcia faces a penalty up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 or both. In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

This case is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

On Feb. 14, Garcia, was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.