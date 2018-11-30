ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with beating a 68-year-old man to death on Wednesday.

Wednesday night, police received a call for a ‘sudden death’ at a home in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Larry Keck dead on a bed inside the home. According to charging documents, Keck suffered extensive injuries from being beaten. After an autopsy was conducted, it was determined Keck died as a result of the beating.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Brian Vincent was charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Several witnesses told police Keck was involved in a sexual relationship with Vincent. Neighbors said Vincent was living with Keck for three to six months and said Vincent was known to be violent.

A neighbor who shares an apartment wall with Keck told police early Wednesday morning he was woken up to a loud argument coming from Keck's apartment.

Vincent admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Keck but claimed he slept in a nearby alley all night. While being questioned, police said Vincent had visible injuries to his hands and fairly fresh cuts and scrapes.

