Man charged with DWI in crash that killed Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with a July crash that killed an off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy.

David Case was charged with DWI resulting in death and multiple other charges for his alleged role in the July 9 crash that killed 60-year-old Steven Tucker.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tucker was traveling north on Highway J nearing Bruning Lane in Lincoln County when a Ford Focus driving south crossed the center line and hit Tucker's motorcycle. Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said Case, who was behind the wheel of the Focus, had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Tucker joined the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in 2023 and worked as a member of the Court Services Bureau, a statement from the department released after the crash said.

"Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served," said a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. "Deputy Tucker's loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family."

Case suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol report.

In all, Case was charged with DWI resulting in death, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt. The DWI was a felony and the other three charges were misdemeanors.