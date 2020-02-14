ST. LOUIS — A man was charged in connection with a double shooting inside an apartment building.

Police arrested Ricardo Robinson, 31. He was charged with first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police responded to the CityView Apartments in the 100 block of N. 17th St. just after midnight on Feb. 5.

Officers found a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's was later identified as 22-year-old Jim Floyd.

A 20-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police believe Robinson shot the two victims as they walked away from an argument. Robinson then ran away, police said.

He is being held without bond.

The shooting happened at the same apartment complex where a 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in January after finding an unattended gun.

Charges in that case were filed earlier this month against 19-year-old Ishmale Woodard. He is not yet in police custody.

